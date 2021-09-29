UrduPoint.com

Financial Watchdog Allows First Regulated Swiss Crypto Fund

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 05:20 PM

Financial watchdog allows first regulated Swiss crypto fund

Zurich, Sept 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Swiss financial watchdog Finma on Wednesday said it has given the green light to the country's first regulated crypto assets investment fund, while restricting operations to qualified investors.

"For the first time, FINMA has approved a Swiss fund that invests primarily in cryptoassets, that is to say in assets based on the blockchain or distributed ledger technology," the authority said in a statement as it unveiled the "Crypto Market Index Fund." The fund covers "alternative investments" on established crypto platforms in an asset class which FINMA noted involves particular risks.

Those investments will have to be made via through "established counterparties and platforms that are based in a member country of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and are subject to corresponding anti-money laundering regulations," FINMA added.

They will also be subject to strict reporting requirements.

FATF is an intergovernmental body dedicated to combating money laundering comprising 37 states, the European Commission and the Gulf Cooperation Council.

The fund will track the performance of the Crypto Market Index 10, administered by the SIX Swiss Exchange and which is designed to measure reliably the performance of the largest, liquid crypto assets and tokens and lay down a benchmark for the asset class.

"The investment fund enables clients of innovative wealth and asset management firms to participate in this upcoming asset class and to further diversify their portfolio in a secure and regulated way," Bernadette Leuzinger, CEO of Asset Management at Crypto Finance, stated.

The firm is based in the tech hub canton of Zug near Zurich, which has earned the nickname Crypto Valley for having become home to a swathe of tech and crypto friendly firms in recent years.

The Swiss regulator has adopted a more flexible approach to crypto assets than authorities in many other states. In mid-September, FINMA gave the go-ahead for a project the Swiss bourse is developing to launch an exchange dedicated to digital token offerings.

Related Topics

Technology Exchange Zug Canton Hub Swiss Exchange Money Market Financial Action Task Force

Recent Stories

54,675 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

54,675 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

12 minutes ago
 UAE President receives cable of thanks from Greek ..

UAE President receives cable of thanks from Greek counterpart for help in exting ..

12 minutes ago
 European equities rebound from recent losses

European equities rebound from recent losses

39 seconds ago
 Coronavirus claims 20 more lives, 698 new cases re ..

Coronavirus claims 20 more lives, 698 new cases reported in Punjab

3 minutes ago
 MC demolishes encroachments, fines trespassers

MC demolishes encroachments, fines trespassers

3 minutes ago
 KPT shipping movements report

KPT shipping movements report

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.