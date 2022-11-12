Finau surges to lead at weather-hit Houston Open

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :Tony Finau matched his US PGA Tour career-low with an eight-under par 62 on Friday to take a four-shot lead at the weather-disrupted Houston Open.

Finau, who started the day in a three-way tie for the lead with Alex Noren and Aaron Wise, closed his round at Memorial Park with three straight birdies, posting 10 birdies overall on the way to a 13-under par 36-hole total of 127.

His nearest rival in the clubhouse when play was halted for the day was Patrick Rodgers, who carded a seven-under par 63 for nine-under 131.

"It was really good," Finau said of a round that featured a burst of four straight birdies from the seventh through the 10th.

He had closed the first round with a birdie run, and said he carried that momentum into the second round.

"I finished five-under on my last nine yesterday and I just rolled that momentum right into today," he said. "I thought I made a huge putt for par on number one, and then I was kind of off to the races.

"I almost made a hole-in-one on number two 2 and just kind of cruising from there. It was a really nice round of golf."Tyson Alexander was in the clubhouse on eight-under after a second-straight 66. Noren was eight-under through 15 while Wise was six-under through 12.

The round was to resume on Saturday, with the third round to begin Saturday morning with players going off split tees in a bid to get the event back on schedule.