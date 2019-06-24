UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Finch Backs Australia To Come Good Under England Pressure

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 57 seconds ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 08:10 PM

Finch backs Australia to come good under England pressure

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :Australia captain Aaron Finch believes his side's proven ability to handle World Cup pressure will stand them in good stead when they face England in a crunch game on Tuesday.

If World Cup holders Australia defeat their arch rivals at Lord's, it will damage hosts England's hopes of reaching the semi-finals.

England may have been the pre-tournament favourites but they have never won the World Cup, whereas Australia have lifted the trophy five times.

"I think that over the World Cup history, Australia have had a very good history of peaking at the right time," Finch told reporters at Lord's on Monday.

"Over a lot of that history Australia have played their best cricket under the greatest pressure.

"And that's a good lesson for everyone, the fact that we've got six guys in our squad who were part of the 2015 World Cup win is really valuable," the opening batsman added.

"We're going in with a lot of confidence no doubt, we've been playing some really good cricket.

"But it's about the team that holds their nerve the longest and under the highest pressure that will succeed." Australia's coaching staff also includes former World Cup winners in Ricky Ponting, a three-time champion and captain of the victorious 2003 and 2007 sides, as well as Brad Haddin, the wicket-keeper in 2015.

"We've got Ricky Ponting with us, and Brad Haddin, as coaching staff who have won World Cups as well," said Finch.

"So it's just about the shared experience of what you might feel in a knockout game or a high-pressure game.

"Those experienced guys can almost share what you might be feeling, so you can almost be prepared for it before you're in that situation. That's invaluable." However, England captain Eoin Morgan has insisted his side's defeats by Pakistan and Sri Lanka, did not imply a loss of nerve heading into their concluding group fixtures with Australia, India and New Zealand.

"Guys have performed under pressure for a long time, they have performed as favourites in series for the last two years," said Morgan.

"I've no questions of us performing under pressure. I don't think nerves played a part at all." And Finch expects wounded England to be an even tougher proposition following their shock loss to Sri Lanka last time out.

"They tend to bounce back and go ultra aggressive, so we're ready for that," said Finch.

"We're expecting them to come out and go ultra-hard."

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket World Australia Sri Lanka May 2015 All Share Best New Zealand

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed receives Mediterranean Parliamentar ..

27 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed praises Islamic economy contri ..

42 minutes ago

Rapid processing, proactive mechanisms solutions t ..

57 minutes ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs Strategic Affairs Coun ..

57 minutes ago

Eight-week Regional U19 Academies programme commen ..

1 hour ago

Arab Parliament condemns terrorist attack on Abha ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.