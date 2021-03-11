Finish to Paris-Nice cycling race hit by Covid-19 lockdown: authorities

(@FahadShabbir)

Nice, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :The Paris-Nice cycling race will not finish in Nice as planned on Sunday due to a local coronavirus lockdown in the Riviera resort, authorities announced on Thursday.

Organisers ASO are in talks "to change the route" of the closing two stages after the reimposition of a weekend lockdown in the area, the regional government announced.

"These stages can only take place outside the confined area and behind closed doors," the statement announced, ruling out the traditional finish on Nice's Promenade des Anglais.