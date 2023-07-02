Open Menu

Finland Assumes Presidency Of Council Of Baltic Sea States

Muhammad Irfan Published July 02, 2023 | 03:50 PM

HELSINKI, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2023 ) --:Finland has officially assumed the presidency of the Council of the Baltic Sea States (CBSS) starting from July 1, 2023, for a term of one year, the Finnish government announced in a press release on Saturday.

Taking over from Germany, Finland aims to focus on comprehensive security, crisis preparedness, and resilience as the key themes of its presidency, according to the press release.

The presidency program emphasizes three longstanding and interconnected priorities: creating a safe and secure region, promoting a sustainable and prosperous region, and fostering regional identity, it added.

To ensure the CBSS can effectively address the evolving circumstances in the region and operate efficiently, the Finnish government's presidency program outlines the objective of finalizing and implementing the reforms agreed upon during the German presidency.

