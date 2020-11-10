Finland coach remains focused on Euro 2020 dream despite wait

Helsinki, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :The postponement of Euro 2020 put Finland's major tournament debut on ice but, when the finals do come around, the Nordic nation have their sights set on emulating the remarkable recent achievements of Iceland.

One of the enduring memories of the last European Championship in France in 2016 is that of Iceland -- roared on by a huge support and their "Viking Thunder Clap" -- knocking out England on their way to the quarter-finals.

Iceland reached the last World Cup too, and still hope to go to the next Euro along with Finland, who will be there when it finally goes ahead a year behind schedule.

"In a way it's already a dream for us to play in the finals, but we are not going there just to participate, we want to achieve something more," Finland coach Markku Kanerva told AFP in an interview ahead of his team's latest get-together and a friendly against world champions France on Wednesday in Paris.

"It's the same with Sweden in the World Cup, they did very well," said Kanerva, with a nod to Finland's neighbours who reached the quarter-finals in Russia in 2018.

"I believe they are examples for us because they are from the Nordic countries as well and there are some strengths in all our Nordic countries, mentally and, as I mentioned, we are organised teams and we can also learn what have been the key factors behind their success." In a nation of 5.5 million people where football plays a distant second fiddle to ice hockey, Finland had never really come close to reaching a major tournament before, even in the days of the great Jari Litmanen, a Champions League winner with Ajax in 1995.

But Kanerva was appointed in 2016 and led them to Euro 2020 as they finished second in qualifying behind Italy.

"We weren't the favourites in our group because Italy was the favourite, then Bosnia and Herzegovina and Greece as well, they were the main candidates to qualify. And we managed to surprise them," said Kanerva, whose side are 55th in the FIFA rankings.