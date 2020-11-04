UrduPoint.com
Finland: Europe's Quiet Success In Covid-19 Fight

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 09:10 AM

Finland: Europe's quiet success in Covid-19 fight

Helsinki, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :As millions across Europe face new lockdown measures to tackle the resurging coronavirus, Finland is bucking the trend: infection rates are falling, while attitudes to restrictions remain the most positive on the continent.

Although much international attention has been focused on next-door Sweden's light-touch response to the virus, Finland has quietly succeeded in keeping infection levels five times below the EU average, with a lesser hit to its economy and one-tenth the number of deaths per capita of its Scandinavian neighbour.

In the last two weeks, the Nordic country has recorded 45.7 new cases per 100,000 population -- the lowest rate in the EU according to the WHO and the only country in the bloc whose rate of new infections has slowed since the previous fortnight.

"The situation looked worrying when there was a rapid growth in infections" earlier in October, the country's top epidemiologist Mika Salminen said last week.

"But it's clear that the peak has passed." Officials credit the outcome to factors such as early government action, which included a two-month lockdown in March and a ban on travel in and out of the capital.

Since then, society has largely re-opened and an effective test and trace system was developed, revolving around a smartphone app.

The "Corona Flash" application, downloaded 2.5 million times in a country of 5.5 million people, has escaped the privacy or functionality problems that have hit similar initiatives in countries from the UK to Norway.

Like elsewhere in the Nordics, high levels of trust towards authority in Finland have meant that there has been little resistance to the government's measures.

