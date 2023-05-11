UrduPoint.com

Finland Footbridge Collapse Injures 27, Mostly Children: Rescuers

Faizan Hashmi Published May 11, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Finland footbridge collapse injures 27, mostly children: rescuers

Helsinki, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :Some 27 young people, most of them children, were injured in Finland on Thursday when a temporary footbridge by a construction site collapsed and they fell several metres onto a road, rescuers said.

"Approximately 27 youths, mostly minors, have been injured, to varying degrees," the Western Uusimaa rescue department in Espoo, near the capital Helsinki, said in a statement.

The accident happened around 9:20 am (0620 GMT) when wooden planks are believed to have given way and the youths fell to the ground.

Helsinki hospital service HUS said "the injured belonged to a group of schoolchildren" and "the majority of the injuries are limb fractures.

" Twenty-four of the injured have been transported to various hospitals in the region.

"No one has life-threatening injuries," HUS said in a statement.

Pictures from the scene showed the footbridge largely intact, with a pile of wooden planks laying in a jumble under one end.

Rescue workers could be seen treating multiple people laying injured on the road.

"Shocking news from Espoo. Our strength to those injured in the accident and their loved ones. You are in our thoughts," Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Twitter.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Prime Minister Twitter Road Young Helsinki Finland SITE From

Recent Stories

Pakistan rules out talks with terrorist organizati ..

Pakistan rules out talks with terrorist organization

35 minutes ago
 SC orders govt authorities to produce Imran Khan b ..

SC orders govt authorities to produce Imran Khan before it within an hour

52 minutes ago
 e&amp; and Vodafone form strategic relationship ac ..

E&amp; and Vodafone form strategic relationship across Europe, Middle East, and ..

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Finance issues decision on transfer pr ..

Ministry of Finance issues decision on transfer pricing documentation requiremen ..

2 hours ago
 IMF denies statement on Imran Khan’s arrest, rea ..

IMF denies statement on Imran Khan’s arrest, reaffirms trust in Pakistan's eco ..

3 hours ago
 Int’l Parliamentary Convention underway in Islam ..

Int’l Parliamentary Convention underway in Islamabad

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.