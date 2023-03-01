Finland girds for vote on joining NATO despite Sweden delay

Helsinki, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Finland's parliament moved closer Tuesday toward accelerating its bid to join NATO, increasing the likelihood that it would leave its neighbour Sweden behind to rapidly enter the trans-Atlantic defence pact.

Both Finland, which has one of Europe's longest borders with Russia, and Sweden dropped their decades-long policies of military non-alignment and applied to join the alliance last May in the wake of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

But facing fewer diplomatic hurdles than Stockholm, Helsinki wants to move forward even before Finland's general elections in April, as public opinion also supports membership.