UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Finland Imposes 'Europe's Tightest' Border Restrictions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 12:10 AM

Finland imposes 'Europe's tightest' border restrictions

Helsinki, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Finland has removed most EU countries from its "green travel list", with only arrivals from a handful of states now able to enter the country without coronavirus restrictions from Monday.

Norway also tightened up from Saturday, adding Greece, Britain, Ireland, Austria and parts of Sweden and Denmark to its list of nations where non-essential travel is discouraged.

Both countries have been successful in limiting the spread of the pandemic that has left more than 780,000 dead worldwide.

But they are facing a rise in infections and Helsinki's government on Wednesday said Norway too had been added to its red list.

Finland's tougher rules mean only travellers from Italy, Hungary, Slovakia, Estonia and Lithuania will now be allowed into the country without proof of a valid reason and self-isolating for two weeks.

Arrivals from a number of non-EU countries including Georgia, Rwanda and South Korea continue to be freely permitted under the measures.

"Finland's border policy is the tightest in the European Union, because we have wanted to preserve the relatively good virus situation," Interior Minister Maria Ohisalo told a press conference.

Since June, Helsinki has said it will allow arrivals from countries with fewer than eight new coronavirus cases per 100,000 population in the last two weeks, although ministers have now made exceptions for countries with under 10 cases.

Nonetheless Finland's cut-off point is considerably stricter than its Nordic neighbours, such as Norway which permits arrivals from countries with up to 20 new cases per 100,000 people.

Finland currently has one of Europe's lowest incidences of COVID-19, registering only 5.3 new cases per 100,000 in the past two weeks, although the number is increasing.

Ohisalo also announced that restrictions on Finland's land borders with Sweden and Norway will be loosened to allow residents living on either side to cross more easily for everyday purposes.

Related Topics

Dead Europe Interior Minister Norway European Union Helsinki Ireland Austria Estonia Italy Georgia South Korea Rwanda Slovakia Sweden Finland Lithuania Hungary Greece Denmark June Border From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Mohammed chairs meeting of Dubai’s S ..

13 minutes ago

PML-N manipulated Pakistan's financial position wh ..

7 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed praises MBRGI leading role in ..

28 minutes ago

Canadian Bank Agrees to Pay $60Mln to US to Settle ..

7 minutes ago

Clooney anti-corruption group blasts N Korea contr ..

7 minutes ago

Watchdog Slams Azerbaijan for Arresting Opposition ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.