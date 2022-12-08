UrduPoint.com

Finland Introduces New Ways To Monitor COVID-19 Deaths

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 08, 2022 | 11:00 AM

Finland introduces new ways to monitor COVID-19 deaths

HELSINKI, Dec. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :Finland is set to change its method of collecting data deaths caused by COVID-19 infections from Thursday onwards, to make the information more accurate and uniform throughout the country.

The reporting of COVID-19 deaths will be based on the causes of death, not on the temporal connection between infection and death, the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) said on Wednesday.

Reporting will be harmonized with regard to which patients are in hospital with COVID-19, and which are due to COVID-19.

In Finland, since the beginning of the pandemic, deaths that have occurred within 30 days of confirmed COVID-19 infection have been monitored.

According to THL, at the beginning of the pandemic, it was important to identify all deaths that occurred after COVID-19 infection. Death was often found to have a clear connection to the infection.

However, at this stage not all infections have a clear causal connection to the deaths, and a large number of other deaths have been included in the reporting, THL noted.

From Thursday, COVID-19 deaths will be reported based on the preliminary screening of death certificates. These will be divided into deaths due to COVID-19, and deaths where COVID-19 was a contributing factor.

"It is important to draw attention specifically to deaths caused by the COVID-19 virus. In cases where COVID-19 is recorded as a contributing factor to death, the actual cause of death is something else," said THL's chief physician Tuija Leino.

"In Finland and internationally, we consider the number of COVID-19 deaths to be those cases in which the death is considered to have been caused by COVID-19," said the expert.

Related Topics

Finland All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 8th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 8th December 2022

2 hours ago
 US Senate Panel Approves Biden's Nominee for Ambas ..

US Senate Panel Approves Biden's Nominee for Ambassador to Russia - Spokesman

10 hours ago
 Senior Minister briefs YouTubers about govt's perf ..

Senior Minister briefs YouTubers about govt's performance

10 hours ago
 NA Speaker attends funeral of Abdul Quddus

NA Speaker attends funeral of Abdul Quddus

10 hours ago
 Peru's Castillo dissolves Congress, to name 'emerg ..

Peru's Castillo dissolves Congress, to name 'emergency' govt

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.