Finland offers to host Putin-Biden summit: presidency

Helsinki, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Finnish President Sauli Niinisto has offered Finland as a host country for a possible meeting between US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Niinisto's office said on Friday.

"When it comes to this possible meeting, the readiness of Finland to organise it has been presented to both Washington and Moscow," a spokesman for the president's office told AFP by email.