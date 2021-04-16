UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Finland Offers To Host Putin-Biden Summit: Presidency

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 37 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 03:10 PM

Finland offers to host Putin-Biden summit: presidency

Helsinki, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Finnish President Sauli Niinisto has offered Finland as a host country for a possible meeting between US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Niinisto's office said on Friday.

"When it comes to this possible meeting, the readiness of Finland to organise it has been presented to both Washington and Moscow," a spokesman for the president's office told AFP by email.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Washington Vladimir Putin Finland

Recent Stories

Imran Khan is unfit for Prime Minister Office, say ..

6 minutes ago

Shaukat Tareen appointed new finance minister

32 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,843 new COVID-19 cases, 1,506 reco ..

32 minutes ago

PM inaugurates Kamyab Jawan programme in Sukkur

54 minutes ago

Russia reports 8,995 new coronavirus cases, 397 de ..

1 hour ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $64.48 a barrel T ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.