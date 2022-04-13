(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Helsinki, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :Rattled by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Finland will kickstart a debate Wednesday that could lead to seeking NATO membership, a move that would infuriate Moscow.

The assault on Ukraine sparked a dramatic U-turn in public and political opinion in Finland and neighbouring Sweden regarding their long-held policies of military non-alignment.

Attempting to join NATO would almost certainly be seen as a provocation by Moscow, for whom the alliance's expansion on its borders has been a prime security grievance.

A government-commissioned report released Wednesday will examine the "fundamentally changed" security environment, according to Finland's foreign ministry, and will make its way through parliament.

An opening debate is planned for a week later.

It is expected to analyse different security options for Finland, which shares a 1,340-kilometre (830-mile) border with Russia.

Former prime minister and long-time NATO advocate Alexander Stubb believes Finland making a membership application is "a foregone conclusion".

Finland has a long history with Russia. In 1917 it declared independence after 150 years of Russian rule.

During World War II, its vastly outnumbered army fought off a Soviet invasion, before a peace deal saw it cede several border areas to the Soviet Union.

During the Cold War, Finland remained neutral in exchange for guarantees from Moscow that it would not invade.