UrduPoint.com

Finland Risks Russia's Ire With NATO Membership Debate

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 13, 2022 | 11:30 AM

Finland risks Russia's ire with NATO membership debate

Helsinki, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :Rattled by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Finland will kickstart a debate Wednesday that could lead to seeking NATO membership, a move that would infuriate Moscow.

The assault on Ukraine sparked a dramatic U-turn in public and political opinion in Finland and neighbouring Sweden regarding their long-held policies of military non-alignment.

Attempting to join NATO would almost certainly be seen as a provocation by Moscow, for whom the alliance's expansion on its borders has been a prime security grievance.

A government-commissioned report released Wednesday will examine the "fundamentally changed" security environment, according to Finland's foreign ministry, and will make its way through parliament.

An opening debate is planned for a week later.

It is expected to analyse different security options for Finland, which shares a 1,340-kilometre (830-mile) border with Russia.

Former prime minister and long-time NATO advocate Alexander Stubb believes Finland making a membership application is "a foregone conclusion".

Finland has a long history with Russia. In 1917 it declared independence after 150 years of Russian rule.

During World War II, its vastly outnumbered army fought off a Soviet invasion, before a peace deal saw it cede several border areas to the Soviet Union.

During the Cold War, Finland remained neutral in exchange for guarantees from Moscow that it would not invade.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Army Exchange Ukraine Moscow Russia Parliament Independence Alliance Lead Sweden Finland Border World War From

Recent Stories

Pakiatan welcomes US statement on Shehbaz Sharif's ..

Pakiatan welcomes US statement on Shehbaz Sharif's election as PM

6 minutes ago
 Shehbaz Sharif will undertake day-long visit to Ka ..

Shehbaz Sharif will undertake day-long visit to Karachi today

21 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 April 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 13th Ap ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 13th April 2022

2 hours ago
 Canada's Alberta Province Cuts Ties With 3 Russian ..

Canada's Alberta Province Cuts Ties With 3 Russian Regions Over Ukraine - Russia ..

11 hours ago
 Kremlin Not Commenting on Detention of Medvedchuk ..

Kremlin Not Commenting on Detention of Medvedchuk in Ukraine

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.