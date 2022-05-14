UrduPoint.com

Finland Says President Spoke With Putin About NATO Membership

Muhammad Irfan Published May 14, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Finland says president spoke with Putin about NATO membership

Helsinki, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :Finnish President Sauli Niinisto spoke with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Saturday regarding the Nordic country's application for NATO membership, which is expected to be officially announced this weekend, his office said.

"The conversation was direct and straight-forward and it was conducted without aggravations. Avoiding tensions was considered important," Niinisto was quoted as saying in a statement by his office.

"The phone call was initiated by Finland." Finland "wants to take care of the practical questions arising from being a neighbour of Russia in a correct and professional manner," Niinisto said.

The Finnish president and Prime Minister Sanna Marin had said on Thursday that they wanted the country to join NATO "without delay" and that a membership bid was expected to be announced on Sunday.

Moscow responded by saying it would "definitely" see Finnish membership as a threat and that Moscow would be "forced to take reciprocal steps, military-technical and other, to address the resulting threats".

Neighbouring Sweden, like Finland traditionally neutral, is also expected to announce its own membership bid in the coming days.

According to Helsinki, Niinisto told Putin "how fundamentally the Russian demands in late 2021 aiming at preventing countries from joining NATO and Russia's massive invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 have altered the security environment of Finland."Already on Thursday, Niniisto had told Russia: "You caused this. Look in the mirror."After Finland's NATO membership bid is officially announced on Sunday, it will be discussed by parliament on Monday.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Ukraine Moscow Russia Parliament Helsinki Vladimir Putin Sweden Finland February Sunday From

Recent Stories

11 dead, 1,161 injured in 1,115 accidents across P ..

11 dead, 1,161 injured in 1,115 accidents across Punjab

6 minutes ago
 Infinix #InfinixHOT12GameOn Challenge is here to b ..

Infinix #InfinixHOT12GameOn Challenge is here to break all the records!

31 minutes ago
 Pak-Canada ties to grow further: Pak Acting HC

Pak-Canada ties to grow further: Pak Acting HC

6 minutes ago
 65 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

65 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

6 minutes ago
 Islamabad Police bust inter-provincial robbers gan ..

Islamabad Police bust inter-provincial robbers gang, Rs 2 mln recovered

6 minutes ago
 Shah Rukh Khan gives advice to daughter Suhana Kha ..

Shah Rukh Khan gives advice to daughter Suhana Khan for her acting debut

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.