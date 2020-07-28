UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Finland Suspects Russian Jets Violated Airspace

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 10:10 PM

Finland suspects Russian jets violated airspace

Helsinki, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Two Russian fighter jets are suspected of violating Finnish airspace off the coast of Helsinki on Tuesday, the Finnish Defence Ministry said.

The incident "occurred over the Gulf of Finland near Helsinki at around 2:00 pm Finnish time (11:00 GMT)" and the border surveillance authority has opened an investigation to confirm the violation, the ministry said in a press release.

The two Sukhoi SU-27 jets "flew in Finnish airspace for about two minutes", according to Niina Hyrsky, the ministry's communications director, who told AFP Finland had scrambled its own fighters to identify them.

Russian military aircraft regularly cross the Gulf of Finland to link the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad, between Lithuania and Poland.

Finland, part of the Russian empire between 1809 and 1917, went to war twice with the USSR during the Second World War -- first as an independent nation and then as an ally of the Germans -- before changing sides in 1944 to fight against the Nazis.

Finland has been a neutral country since 1955 and is not a member of NATO. It is, however, associated with the Atlantic alliance through various cooperation programmes.

Related Topics

NATO Russia Helsinki Kaliningrad Alliance Poland Finland Lithuania Border World War

Recent Stories

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed launches Baniyas Nort ..

27 minutes ago

Health ministry conducts further 43,000 COVID-19 t ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Economy and Emirates NBD go live with the UA ..

2 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak meets with students participati ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Customs launches Al Furdah Falcons Award to ..

3 hours ago

Dubai Customs launches Al Furdah Falcons Award to ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.