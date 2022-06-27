UrduPoint.com

Finland, Sweden Leaders To Discuss NATO Bid With Erdogan

Sumaira FH Published June 27, 2022 | 10:20 PM

Finland, Sweden leaders to discuss NATO bid with Erdogan

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :Finnish and Swedish leaders will discuss their stalled NATO bids with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday at the start of an alliance summit in Madrid, officials said.

But Turkey said the four-way meeting, which will also involve NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg, did not mean that Ankara was close to lifting its objection to the two Nordic countries joining the military bloc.

The four leaders will meet in Madrid, in a last ditch bid to break to deadlock before the start of the alliance's summit, which will focus on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Officials from Ankara, Helsinki and Stockholm held a fresh round of talks on Monday at NATO's headquarters in Brussels to try to hammer out the differences.

"My strong hope is that this dialogue can be successfully concluded in the near future, ideally before the summit," said Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson after meeting Stoltenberg in Brussels.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine earlier this year saw the two Nordic countries abandon decades of military non-alignment by applying for NATO membership in May.

But the joint membership bid, initially believed to be a speedy process, has been delayed by objections from NATO member Turkey.

- 'Safe haven' - Ankara has accused Finland and Sweden particularly of providing a safe haven for outlawed Kurdish militants whose decades-long insurgency against the Turkish state has claimed tens of thousands of lives.

The Turkish leader has also called on Sweden and Finland to lift arms embargoes imposed against Turkey in 2019 over Ankara's military offensive in Syria.

Erdogan signalled on Saturday that no progress had been made in Sweden's bid to join NATO, urging Stockholm to take "concrete actions" to meet Ankara's concerns.

Andersson insisted at NATO on Monday that "Sweden is not and will not be a safe haven for terrorists" and said Stockholm had sought to address Turkish concerns over extradition requests lodged by Ankara.

"The relevant authorities work intensively in order to expel persons who could be a security threat," Andersson said.

"And there are a substantial number of cases which are currently being processed." Turkish officials said Ankara does not view the summit as a final deadline for resolving its objections.

Erdogan's chief foreign policy adviser said Tuesday's four-way meeting did not mean that an agreement was imminent.

- 'Serious changes' - "Participating in this summit does not mean that we will step back from our position," Ibrahim Kalin told HaberTurk channel.

"We are conducting a negotiation. It has many stages." Kalin said Finland and Sweden needed to make "serious changes" to their laws "and constitution" -- targeting outlawed Kurdish militants.

"We want you to show the same change against the PKK and its affiliated YPG, PYD and similar structures," he said, referring to Kurdish groups operating in Syria and Iraq.

Stoltenberg insisted that Sweden had "taken concrete steps in recent days to directly address Turkey's concerns".

"You have already amended Swedish law. You have launched new police investigations against the PKK and you are currently looking at Turkish extradition requests," he told Andersson.

"These concrete steps represents a paradigm shift in Sweden's approach to terrorism."

Related Topics

NATO Militants Prime Minister Police Syria Ukraine Russia Turkey Iraq Brussels Magdalena Helsinki Progress Madrid Stockholm Same Ankara Alliance Sweden Finland Turkish Lira Tayyip Erdogan May 2019 From Agreement

Recent Stories

Thal Express stop restored at Daera Din Panah

Thal Express stop restored at Daera Din Panah

57 minutes ago
 Three more tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisala ..

Three more tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

57 minutes ago
 Improvements in model bazaars reviewed

Improvements in model bazaars reviewed

57 minutes ago
 LCCI for bringing non-taxpayers into tax net

LCCI for bringing non-taxpayers into tax net

57 minutes ago
 JUI delegation meets CM Punjab

JUI delegation meets CM Punjab

1 hour ago
 Hot, humid weather expected in most parts of count ..

Hot, humid weather expected in most parts of country: PMD

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.