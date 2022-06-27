UrduPoint.com

Finland, Sweden To Discuss NATO Bid With Erdogan Tuesday

Published June 27, 2022

Finland, Sweden to discuss NATO bid with Erdogan Tuesday

Helsinki, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :Finnish and Swedish leaders will discuss their stalled NATO bids with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday at the start of an alliance summit in Madrid, Helsinki said on Monday.

"President (Sauli) Niinisto will meet tomorrow in Madrid with Turkish President Erdogan, Swedish Prime Minister (Magdalena) Andersson and NATO Secretary General (Jens) Stoltenberg," the Finnish presidency tweeted.

The presidency said the meeting "will be preceded today by a round of talks between Finnish, Swedish and Turkish officials hosted by NATO in Brussels.

" Russia's invasion of Ukraine earlier this year saw the two Nordic countries abandon decades of military non-alignment by applying for NATO memberships in May.

But the joint membership bid, initially believed to be a speedy process, has been delayed by Turkey's opposition to Finland and Sweden joining the alliance.

Ankara has accused Finland and Sweden, in particular, of providing a safe haven for outlawed Kurdish militants whose decades-long insurgency against the Turkish state has claimed tens of thousands of lives.

