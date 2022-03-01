UrduPoint.com

Finland To Debate NATO Petition In Parliament

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 01, 2022 | 08:50 AM

Finland to debate NATO petition in parliament

Helsinki, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Finnish MPs will debate how to handle a petition calling for a vote on NATO membership on Tuesday as a poll showed a historic change in attitude in the traditionally non-aligned country after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Prime Minister Sanna Marin said in a Twitter post Monday evening that a planned debate in parliament the following day would cover the situation in Ukraine and was not intended as a "wider conversation on Finland's policy regarding military alignment or non-alignment".

But she added that since a citizen's petition requesting a parliament debate on a referendum had reached the necessary 50,000 signatories to trigger a debate in parliament, it "makes sense to hear the parties' views on handling the issue.

" "From this perspective, the issue will also figure in tomorrow's parliamentary debate," Marin said.

The petition, which is calling for a referendum on membership, was launched last Monday and reached the targeted 50,000 by the end of the week.

The debate also comes on the heels of a poll released Monday by public broadcaster Yle, showing that most Finnish people now favour joining NATO, according to a poll released Monday, a historic change in attitude and a major shift compared to even just a few months ago.

