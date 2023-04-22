(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HELSINKI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2023 ) --:Finland's birth rate drops to record low in 2022 Finland's fertility rate was the lowest on record in 2022, Statistics Finland said in a press release on Friday.

Last year, the country registered 1.32 births per woman, the lowest level since the records started in 1776. In 2021, the figure was 1.46.

In 2022, 44,951 children were born in Finland.

Statistics Finland said the main reason for the drop was that families chose not to have a second or third child.

In recent years, the proportion of first-born babies among newborns has increased slightly. While just under 41 percent of those born in 2018 were first-born children, this proportion rose to 43 percent in 2022.