Finland's Foreign Trade Shows Strong Recovery In April

Umer Jamshaid 59 seconds ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 01:20 PM

Finland's foreign trade shows strong recovery in April

HELSINKI, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :-- Finland's foreign trade in April recovered strongly with a growth of 18.7 percent in the value of exports and a surge of 29.9 percent in the value of imports over last year's same period, announced Finnish Customs on Wednesday.

According to the preliminary statistics of international trade in goods provided by Finnish Customs, in April, Finland's total value of exports was 5.3 billion Euros (6.

30 billion U.S. Dollars), an increase of 18.7 percent over the same period last year. The value of imports was 5.5 billion euros, a year-on-year increase of 29.9 percent.

In the first four months this year, the total value of exports increased by 7.5 percent and the value of imports by 7.2 percent year-on-year.

Finland's trade with China continued to grow steadily. From January to April, exports to China increased by 21.6 percent, and imports from China rose by 15.1 percent

More Stories From Miscellaneous

