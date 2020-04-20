UrduPoint.com
Finland's Opera-singing Policeman Spreads Message Of Love Under Lockdown

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 11:00 PM

Finland's opera-singing policeman spreads message of love under lockdown

Helsinki, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :A police officer in northern Finland has hit on a novel way to help the public weather the coronavirus lockdown, using his singing talent to lift spirits and going viral in the process.

A video of senior constable Petrus Schroderus singing a Finnish version of the Soviet classic song "I love you, life" as he walks the deserted streets of Oulu, a town just 200 kilometres (125 miles) south of the Arctic Circle, has quickly amassed more than a million views on YouTube.

"I wanted to sing something that I really feel helps my own heart," the classically trained tenor said, adding that he wanted to offer "some kind of comfort" to people who are incapacitated and alone during the coronavirus crisis.

The song promises that "The night will end, the morning will come, when the bright new day arrives." Within 24 hours of posting the video last Friday, Schroderus to receive a thousand messages of appreciation, from around Europe, Russia, Australia and the US, "even if they don't understand the lyrics.""There's just something about that song," he reflected. "One young girl wrote that she was hospitalised, that she watched my video and cried," Schroderus said, adding that he has tried to reply to every contact.

Since late March, schools in Finland have been closed to older children and gatherings of more than 10 people banned as authorities try to stem the spread of the new coronavirus, which has led to 94 deaths in the country so far.

