UrduPoint.com

Finland's Will To Join NATO Shows That 'not Only' Ukraine's Integrity On Stake

Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Finland's will to join NATO shows that 'not only' Ukraine's integrity on stake

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :Finland's willingness to be a NATO member shows that the Russian war is putting more than just Ukraine's sovereignty at stake, the Spanish foreign minister said on Thursday.

"This is because right now we all feel that not only the integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine are at stake ... but also the project of peace, progress, and prosperity that the EU and NATO embody," Jose Manuel Albares said, commenting on the intention of a traditionally pacifist country like Finland, which holds neutral status since the end of World War II, to join the military alliance.

Albares' remarks came during a conference on NATO and the Southern Flank: The Sahel and the Mediterranean in Alicante, Spain, which he joined via video-conference.

Earlier in the day, the Finnish president and the prime minister in a joint statement announced their intention to seek NATO membership "without delay," defying Russia's warning that they do not want another alliance member at their borders.

The announcement received an immediate backlash from Moscow, saying the entry of Finland and its neighbor Sweden into NATO poses a threat to Russia.

Finland shares a 1,300-kilometer (810-mile) border with Russia, and early in World War II it fiercely defended itself from a Soviet invasion.

Helsinki maintained strict military neutrality during the Cold War, however, the country participates in NATO's partnership activities and cooperation since 1994.

After Russia launched a war against neighboring Ukraine on Feb. 24, support for NATO membership in Finland surged significantly.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Ukraine Moscow Russia Progress Alicante Alliance Spain Sweden Finland Border World War All From

Recent Stories

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka set for new PM, unity governm ..

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka set for new PM, unity government

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad police prepare proposal for new recruitm ..

Islamabad police prepare proposal for new recruitments

2 minutes ago
 Two more diagnosed with deadly coronavirus in RWP

Two more diagnosed with deadly coronavirus in RWP

2 minutes ago
 Industrial park construction underway in Afghanist ..

Industrial park construction underway in Afghanistan province

2 minutes ago
 US Not Working With China, Russia on Repatriation ..

US Not Working With China, Russia on Repatriation of IS Fighters - Official

2 minutes ago
  

 

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.