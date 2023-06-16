Finnish financial ministry forecasts zero GDP growth this year

HELSINKI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) --:The Finnish Ministry of Finance on Thursday predicted the Finnish gross domestic product (GDP) would not grow this year.

Economic growth is blocked by the increase in prices and interest rates, which has slowed household consumption and private investment, said the ministry.

The Finnish economy is projected to grow by 1.4 percent in 2024 and 1.9 percent in 2025.

The ministry's forecast was a slight upgrade from March when the ministry predicted that the Finnish economy would shrink 0.

2 percent this year and grow 1.3 percent in 2024.

In other recent Finnish predictions, the Finnish OP Group, Finland's biggest financial group, in May predicted a 0.8 percent decline this year and 0.3 growth in 2024.

The ministry said that growth will be facilitated by slower inflation and the rise of salaries, which will improve the purchasing power of households. Growth will also be supported by investments related to the green transition investments.