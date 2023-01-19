UrduPoint.com

Finnish Fur Farm Horror Caught On Video As Industry Fights Ban

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 19, 2023 | 10:20 AM

Finnish fur farm horror caught on video as industry fights ban

Helsinki, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :Obese, infection-ridden foxes trapped in small cages; cubs feeding on their dead siblings: footage filmed by an animal rights group paints a shocking picture of fur farming in Finland.

With nearly a million pelts produced annually, Finland is Europe's leading producer of certified fox fur, second in the world after China.

But the new footage highlights the controversy over the Nordic country's fur industry, which is fighting calls to have it outlawed.

"Fur farming should have been banned in Finland by now and I think it is shameful that this has not yet been done", Left Alliance MP Mai Kivela told AFP.

In December, a European Citizens Initiative calling for an EU-wide ban on the fur industry reached one million signatures, the number required to trigger a response from the Commission.

The initiative urges the EU to follow a growing number of member states in outlawing the practice, which it considers "inherently cruel".

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin's Social Democratic Party decided in 2020 to support a ban, following in the footsteps of the Left Alliance and Greens.

But those favouring an outright ban are still in the minority in Finland's parliament, as the 360-million-euro export industry is considered vital to some rural areas.

Finnish animal rights group Oikeutta Elaimille (Justice for Animals) shared unpublished footage with AFP it said was filmed undercover inside six different Finnish fur farms in 2022.

The Finnish Fur Breeders' Association FIFUR, which certifies farms to ensure animal health, confirmed to AFP that they had approved four of the farms identified by the activists.

AFP has published videos and pictures from these four certified farms.

The footage reveals the conditions in which the foxes live, trapped inside small, wire mesh cages.

In the video, they can be seen suffering from eye disease and infections in ears and tails.

"The conditions of the animals in these farms are downright appalling," activist Kristo Muurimaa told AFP.

The foxes are unable to fulfil their natural behavioural needs in the cramped cages, exposing them "to various behavioural disorders" such as compulsive pacing back and forth, Muurimaa said.

Oikeutta Elaimille also said the foxes were "over-bred to huge sizes", leading to health issues such as warped skin and painful eye infections.

Some of the foxes in the footage are so fat they do not even resemble foxes.

The footage also shows young cubs eating their dead siblings.

Finland's animal protection law "is lagging far behind European standards", Muurimaa argued, and the problems are widespread.

"All Finnish fur farms are more or less the same from an animal point of view," Muurimaa said.

FIFUR condemned unauthorised filming at the farms as "illegal trespassing" and told AFP the footage did not represent reality.

"They give a completely false picture of fur farming, a one-sided sample," said Olli-Pekka Nissinen, a spokesman for the association that represents most fur producers in Finland.

FIFUR said they showed the footage to the producers but "they cannot recognize their animals from it except maybe one silver fox".

However, to investigate the claims, FIFUR veterinarians "will still be visiting farms in the coming days".

"These four farms are well-managed, certified fur farms where the producers take care of their animals," Nissinen insisted.

The FIFUR certification process includes regular audit visits every year.

