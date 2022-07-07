UrduPoint.com

Finnish Imports From China Up 47.2 Pct In May

Muhammad Irfan Published July 07, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Finnish imports from China up 47.2 pct in May

HELSINKI, Jul 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :Finland's goods imports from China increased by 47.2 percent year-on-year to 707.5 million Euros (722 million U.S. Dollars) in May, preliminary statistics from the Finnish Customs showed Wednesday.

The Customs attributed the rise to the import of a 62-million-euro ship from China. Finland's exports to China, however, declined by 11.2 percent in May. Finland saw an overall increase in two-way trade in May, with goods exports up by 30.7 percent year-on-year to 6.9 billion euros, and imports up by 46.7 percent to 8.1 billion euros.

Exports to Russia were down by 44.

7 percent, while imports from Russia increased by 13.2 percent, data showed. During the Jan.-May period, exports to EU and non-EU countries rose by 31.6 percent and 15.6 percent respectively. Meanwhile, imports from EU member states and other countries rose by 24.7 percent and 56.7 percent respectively.

Finland's trade deficit reached almost 1.2 billion euros in May, compared with 225 million euros a year ago. In the first five months of this year, the country's trade deficit amounted to 5.6 billion euros from 1.6 billion euros reported in the same period last year.

Related Topics

Exports Import Russia China Same Finland May From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Punjab Textile industry could not get gas even aft ..

Punjab Textile industry could not get gas even after a week long closure

1 hour ago
 UK PM Johnson decides to resign

UK PM Johnson decides to resign

2 hours ago
 Zaheer Ahmed secures protection bail from LHC in ..

Zaheer Ahmed secures protection bail from LHC in Dua Zahra case

2 hours ago
 Zaheer Ahmed secures protection bail from LHC in ..

Zaheer Ahmed secures protection bail from LHC in Dua Zahra case

2 hours ago
 Rescue operation underway to evacuate Shehroze Kas ..

Rescue operation underway to evacuate Shehroze Kashif, Fazal Ali: ISPR

2 hours ago
 The HUAWEI nova 9: Tips and Tricks of the Trendy-f ..

The HUAWEI nova 9: Tips and Tricks of the Trendy-flagship & Camera King and how ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.