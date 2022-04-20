Finnish MPs open debate on joining NATO

Helsinki, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :Finland's parliament Wednesday will open a debate on whether to seek NATO membership, after Russia's invasion of Ukraine sparked a surge in political and public support for joining the military alliance.

Despite Russia warning of a nuclear build-up in the Baltic should Finland and neighbouring Sweden join the military alliance, Finland's prime minister said that her country would now decide quickly on whether to apply for membership.

"I think it will happen quite fast. Within weeks, not within months," Prime Minister Sanna Marin said last week.

Sweden is also discussing whether to submit a membership bid following Russia's February 24 invasion.

The 200 MPs in Finland's Eduskunta last week received a government-commissioned "white paper" that assessed the implications of NATO membership alongside other security options, such as increased bilateral defence agreements.

The report did not make recommendations but stressed that without NATO membership, Finland enjoys no security guarantees despite currently being a partner to the alliance.

It said the "deterrent effect" on Finland's defence would be "considerably greater" inside the bloc, while noting that membership also carried obligations for Finland to assist other NATO states.

After two decades of public support for NATO membership remaining steady at 20-30 percent, the war sparked a surge among those in favour to over 60 percent, according to opinion polls.

"I used to be against joining NATO but because of this situation I'm now more in favour," said 24-year-old Sofia Lindblom, walking her dog in central Helsinki on Wednesday.

"Joining would bring a certain kind of security," she told AFP.

On nearby Senate Square, Vuokka Mustonen said the invasion of Ukraine has "utterly changed" her opinion in favour of NATO membership.

"I feel pretty safe, but quite worried," the 69-year-old said.