UrduPoint.com

Finnish Tourism To Lose 2 Bln Euros This Year: Expert

Sumaira FH Published December 13, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Finnish tourism to lose 2 bln euros this year: expert

HELINSINKI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :Finnish tourism revenue this year would be about 2 billion Euros (2 billion U.S. Dollars) less than the pre-pandemic level in 2019, said the Association of Service Sector Employers (Palta) on Monday.

"If tourism remains at the level of the previous months at the end of the year, the current year's direct tourism revenues will be approximately 1.

5 billion (euros) less than they would have been with the number of tourists in 2019. In addition, there will be losses in passenger traffic," said Martti Pykari, Palta's chief economist.

During the first nine months of this year, one million less foreign tourists arrived in Finland than in the same period in 2019, a decrease of about 40 percent.

The main reason for this was a decline in the number of tourists coming from Asia, according to Palta.

Related Topics

Traffic Same Finland 2019 From Asia Billion Million

Recent Stories

Tajik President Emomali Rahmon to arrive in Pakist ..

Tajik President Emomali Rahmon to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow

9 minutes ago
 Malala who lands in Lahore to attend multiple even ..

Malala who lands in Lahore to attend multiple events

21 minutes ago
 Govt highlights Pakistan’s case regarding climat ..

Govt highlights Pakistan’s case regarding climate change impacts at Int’l le ..

2 hours ago
 FM to embark on week-long visit to US on Wednesday

FM to embark on week-long visit to US on Wednesday

3 hours ago
 PKR 221 Million Disbursed to PESSI Workers through ..

PKR 221 Million Disbursed to PESSI Workers through PITB Developed Cash Benefit A ..

4 hours ago
 United Nation Economic and Social Commission for A ..

United Nation Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UN ESCAP) ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.