Finnish tourism to lose 2 bln euros this year: expert

HELINSINKI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :Finnish tourism revenue this year would be about 2 billion Euros (2 billion U.S. Dollars) less than the pre-pandemic level in 2019, said the Association of Service Sector Employers (Palta) on Monday.

"If tourism remains at the level of the previous months at the end of the year, the current year's direct tourism revenues will be approximately 1.

5 billion (euros) less than they would have been with the number of tourists in 2019. In addition, there will be losses in passenger traffic," said Martti Pykari, Palta's chief economist.

During the first nine months of this year, one million less foreign tourists arrived in Finland than in the same period in 2019, a decrease of about 40 percent.

The main reason for this was a decline in the number of tourists coming from Asia, according to Palta.