Fiorentina Players Cutrone, Pezzella Catch Coronavirus

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 06:30 PM

Fiorentina players Cutrone, Pezzella catch coronavirus

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :Fiorentina's Italian forward Patrick Cutrone and Argentine defender German Pezzella have both tested positive for coronavirus, along with a club physiotherapist, the Serie A team said Saturday.

"They had some symptoms. All three tested positive. Their health is good and they are at home in Florence," Fiorentina said in a statement.

The club's Serbia forward Dusan Vlahovic was also confirmed to have contracted the virus on Friday.

Former AC Milan player Cutrone, 22, joined Fiorentina on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers last January with an obligation to buy.

"After tests carried out two days ago following some symptoms, they confirmed I have COVID-19," Pezzella said on Instagram.

"The symptoms disappeared and I am at home following the procedures indicated by my club's medical staff.

"This will certainly soon be just another story. Look after your health and that of those around you. Hugs." It total nine top-flight Italian footballers have now tested positive, including five Sampdoria players, and Juventus defender Daniele Rugani.

Serie A as well as all sport in Italy has been suspended until April 3.

The country recorded its highest one-day death toll yet of 250 on Friday, bringing the total to 1,266, with 17,660 infected.

