Fiorentina Sink Relegated SPAL On Serie A's Final Day

Mon 03rd August 2020 | 12:00 AM



Rome, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2020 ) :Two late goals from Christian Kouame and Erick Pulgar gave Fiorentina a 3-1 Serie A win at doomed SPAL on Sunday as a dramatic season both on an off the pitch comes to a close.

Kouame headed the away side into an 89th-minute lead and after supplying the cross for the Ivory Coast international Pulgar then made no mistake from the penalty spot in stoppage time.

The sides had been level since the 39th minute when Marco D'Alessandro guided home a beautiful volley to cancel out Ghana midfielder Alfred Duncan's 30th-minute opener.

Fiorentina stay 10th while SPAL waved goodbye to Serie A with their 28th defeat of the campaign.

Luigi Di Biagio's side finish the season rooted bottom to the table on just 20 points.

The Tuscan outfit meanwhile are level on 49 points with Hellas Verona, who will have a huge say in who takes the final relegation spot later on Sunday.

Hellas travel to Genoa knowing that any result would allow Lecce, who are just a point behind Genoa, to leap out of the drop zone with a win against Parma.

