Fire At French Cloud Firm Disrupts Websites

Thu 11th March 2021

Fire at French cloud firm disrupts websites

Strasbourg, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :A fire broke out at a leading French web hosting service Wednesday, disrupting services for thousands of sites and leaving some clients worried that they may have lost data.

OVHcloud's facility in the eastern city of Strasbourg caught fire in the early hours of Wednesday, completely destroying one of four data centres and damaging a second.

The French firm offers services similar to Amazon and microsoft, such as hosting websites, as well as internal systems like email and other computing resources, and has sites around the world.

While firms like to promote the safety of storing data in the "cloud", the cloud is in reality a network of data centres that are vulnerable to threats such as fires and flooding.

OVHcloud apologised to clients and promised to quickly to have two of the four data centres back up and running by Friday, and a third on Monday.

The firm told AFP that 12,000-16,000 clients suffered impacts, some only temporary, including a French government public data site, the Centre Pompidou museum and bitcoin trading site Coinhouse.

British video game studio Facepunch said that 25 servers running its survival game Rust were knocked out and that data on player progression were completely lost.

OVHcloud said it could not confirm any complete losses of data, as various backup protocols were subscribed to by clients.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

