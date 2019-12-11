UrduPoint.com
Fire At Industrial Waste Plant Near Barcelona Under Control

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 11:30 PM

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :A huge fire that broke out Wednesday at an industrial waste disposal plant near Barcelona, sending vast plumes of black smoke into the air, has been brought under control, local officials said.

The blaze which broke out just before dawn on an industrial estate in Montornes del Valles, some 15 kilometres (10 miles) northeast of Barcelona, has been "stabilised by firefighters", emergency services in Spain's northeastern region of Catalonia said in a tweet.

Three people received medical attention at the scene of the fire for "minor" reasons, it added.

Nearly 30 teams of firefighters were drafted in to tackle the blaze which erupted at a firm that recycles solvents and industrial waste.

Lluis Iglesias, owner of neighbouring warehouse, told reporters he heard an "explosion" at around 7:30 am.

"We went out to see what happened and we saw that there was a very large fire, and they were barrels flying. Then the local police came," he added.

The regional civil protection services threw up a security cordon around the area, posting updates on Twitter which initially urged local residents to stay at home with their windows closed, but later said it only applied to the elderly or those with respiratory problems.

Local authorities in the nearby town of Montmelo said although there was a risk that the fire could affect nearby businesses within the industrial estate, there was "no chemical or toxic risk to the population".

