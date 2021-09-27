UrduPoint.com

Fire At Iran Guards Building Injures Three

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 12:00 AM

Fire at Iran Guards building injures three

Tehran, Sept 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :Iran's Revolutionary Guards said a fire broke out on Sunday in one of their research facilities injuring three employees.

"The fire broke out in the afternoon in one of the Guards' research centres west of Tehran, injuring three members of staff," a statement on the forces Sepahnews website said.

The injured were taken to hospital, the statement said, adding that the blaze was put out by firefighters who work at the centre.

It did not say, however, what caused the blaze.

The Guards are the ideological arm of Iran's military.

