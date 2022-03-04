Fire at Ukraine nuclear plant 'extinguished': emergency services

(@FahadShabbir)

Kyiv, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Emergency services in Ukraine said Friday that they had extinguished a fire at Europe's largest nuclear power plant after Kyiv blamed Russian military shelling for the blaze.

"At 06:20 (04:20 GMT) the fire in the training building of Zaporizhzhia NPP in Energodar was extinguished. There are no victims," the emergency services said in a statement on Facebook.