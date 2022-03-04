Fire at Ukrainian nuclear plant after Russian forces attack

(@FahadShabbir)

Kyiv, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Russian troops attacked Europe's largest nuclear plant on Friday, starting a fire at the Ukrainian facility, with the country's leader accusing Moscow of "nuclear terror".

Local authorities reported no immediate radiation rise was detected and "essential" equipment was unaffected by the fire, but it remained unclear what the Russian forces planned next.

President Volodymr Zelensky accused Moscow of trying to "repeat" the Chernobyl nuclear disaster and said he had spoken with international leaders including US President Joe Biden about the crisis at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.

Biden urged Russia to allow emergency responders to go to the site.

Images on a live feed from the site earlier showed blasts lighting up the night sky and sending up plumes of smoke, with the International Atomic Energy Agency urging an immediate halt to fighting there.

"No country other than Russia has ever fired on nuclear power units," Zelensky said in a video message.

And the IAEA said it had been told by Ukraine's regulator that "there has been no change reported in radiation levels at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant site.""Ukraine tells IAEA that fire at site of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has not affected 'essential' equipment, plant personnel taking mitigatory actions," the watchdog added in a tweet.