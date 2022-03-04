UrduPoint.com

Fire At Ukrainian Nuclear Plant After Russian Forces Attack

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2022 | 09:00 AM

Fire at Ukrainian nuclear plant after Russian forces attack

Kyiv, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Russian troops attacked Europe's largest nuclear plant on Friday, starting a fire at the Ukrainian facility, with the country's leader accusing Moscow of "nuclear terror".

Local authorities reported no immediate radiation rise was detected and "essential" equipment was unaffected by the fire, but it remained unclear what the Russian forces planned next.

President Volodymr Zelensky accused Moscow of trying to "repeat" the Chernobyl nuclear disaster and said he had spoken with international leaders including US President Joe Biden about the crisis at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.

Biden urged Russia to allow emergency responders to go to the site.

Images on a live feed from the site earlier showed blasts lighting up the night sky and sending up plumes of smoke, with the International Atomic Energy Agency urging an immediate halt to fighting there.

"No country other than Russia has ever fired on nuclear power units," Zelensky said in a video message.

And the IAEA said it had been told by Ukraine's regulator that "there has been no change reported in radiation levels at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant site.""Ukraine tells IAEA that fire at site of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has not affected 'essential' equipment, plant personnel taking mitigatory actions," the watchdog added in a tweet.

Related Topics

Fire Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Nuclear Chernobyl SITE From

Recent Stories

Tennis: Lyon WTA results

Tennis: Lyon WTA results

8 hours ago
 One million refugees flee Ukraine in first week of ..

One million refugees flee Ukraine in first week of war

8 hours ago
 Minister-Cards Ministers disburses Ehsaas Kafalat ..

Minister-Cards Ministers disburses Ehsaas Kafalat Cards among beneficiaries

8 hours ago
 European equities slide, as oil drops off peaks

European equities slide, as oil drops off peaks

9 hours ago
 One million people flee Ukraine in under a week: U ..

One million people flee Ukraine in under a week: UNHCR

9 hours ago
 Migrants storm Spanish enclave for second day runn ..

Migrants storm Spanish enclave for second day running

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>