Fire breaks out at movie-theater building in S. Korea, no casualty reported

SEOUL, April 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :A fire broke out on Monday at a movie-theater building in South Korea's western city of Incheon, with no casualty reported, Yonhap news agency said, citing the firefighting authorities.

The blaze started at about 11:51 a.m.

local time (0251 GMT) outside the commercial building in Incheon, where the multiplex theater is located, and spread to the building later.

No casualty had been confirmed yet, but the building visitors and nearby residents have been evacuated.

The fire authorities dispatched 162 personnel and 73 pieces of equipment to put out the fire. The initial extinguishment was completed about two hours later.

The fire was believed to have started in the outside space on the first floor between the 14-story building and the other nearby building.