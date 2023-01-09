Fire breaks out from parking tower in S.Korea

(@FahadShabbir)

SEOUL, Jan. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) --:A fire broke out Monday morning from a parking tower in southeastern South Korea, with no casualty reported, according to Yonhap news agency.

The parking tower linked to a studio apartment building in downtown Busan, about 330 km southeast of the capital Seoul, was engulfed by the flame at about 6:32 a.

m. local time.

No injury was reported, but tens of people inhaled smoke, an official of the Busan fire authorities was quoted as saying.

Around 30 residents living near the building were evacuated and the main flame was brought under control about 50 minutes later.

The fire authorities planned to investigate the exact cause of the incident.