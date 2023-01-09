UrduPoint.com

Fire Breaks Out From Parking Tower In S.Korea

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 09, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Fire breaks out from parking tower in S.Korea

SEOUL, Jan. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) --:A fire broke out Monday morning from a parking tower in southeastern South Korea, with no casualty reported, according to Yonhap news agency.

The parking tower linked to a studio apartment building in downtown Busan, about 330 km southeast of the capital Seoul, was engulfed by the flame at about 6:32 a.

m. local time.

No injury was reported, but tens of people inhaled smoke, an official of the Busan fire authorities was quoted as saying.

Around 30 residents living near the building were evacuated and the main flame was brought under control about 50 minutes later.

The fire authorities planned to investigate the exact cause of the incident.

Related Topics

Fire Busan Seoul South Korea From

Recent Stories

Dense fog disrupts flight operations at Lahore's a ..

Dense fog disrupts flight operations at Lahore's airport

1 hour ago
 Expo 'Future Fest 2023' concludes with 50 MoUs wor ..

Expo 'Future Fest 2023' concludes with 50 MoUs worth $100m

1 hour ago
 Intâ€™l conference on â€˜Climate Resilient Pakista ..

Intâ€™l conference on â€˜Climate Resilient Pakistan' underway in Geneva today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 January 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 9th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 9th January 2023

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler visits Jebel Al Sheikh Tower in Khor ..

Sharjah Ruler visits Jebel Al Sheikh Tower in Khorfakkan

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.