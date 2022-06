(@FahadShabbir)

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2022 ) :A fire broke out at a petrochemical enterprise in China's Shanghai early on Saturday, the company said on its Weibo account.

The fire occurred at about 4 a.m. at the ethylene glycol plant area of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co., Ltd. The company is racing to deal with the fire.