Fire breaks out near the Greek archaeological site of Mycenae

Athens, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) :A wildfire broke out near the ruins of the Bronze Age stronghold of Mycenae in Greece on Sunday, prompting the evacuation of visitors to the archeological site.

The fire started near the tomb of Agamemnon, the king of Mycenae who was killed during the Trojan War, according to local media.

The fire department said 27 firefighters operating in the area were being supported by nine fire engines, two planes and one helicopter.

The wind was leading the fire away of the archaeological site, fire officials said.

Greece annually grapples with wildfires during the dry summer season, with strong winds and temperatures frequently exceeding 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit).

Two years ago, 102 people died in the coastal resort of Mati near Athens in Greece's worst fire disaster.