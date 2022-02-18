Fire breaks out on cruise ship carrying 237 passengers: Greek port police

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Athens, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2022 ) :A fire broke out Friday on an Italian-flagged cruise ship sailing through the Mediterranean's Ionian Sea with 237 passengers and 51 crew on board, according to Greek port police.

Police said three tug boats and three patrol boats had been sent to help passengers off the Euroferry Olympia, which was heading to Italy from the Greek city of Igoumenitsa.