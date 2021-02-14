UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fire 'catastrophe' Destroys 100 Fuel Tankers On Afghanistan-Iran Border

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 06:00 PM

Fire 'catastrophe' destroys 100 fuel tankers on Afghanistan-Iran border

Islam Qala, Afghanistan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :At least 100 oil and gas tankers have been destroyed by fire in a "catastrophe" at Afghanistan's biggest trade crossing with Iran, causing millions of Dollars of losses, officials said Sunday.

The huge blaze, which broke out Saturday afternoon at islam Qala port 120 kilometres (75 miles) from the western city of Herat, has largely been extinguished and an investigation launched into its cause.

"We were told that 100 or 200 tankers have been destroyed, but this number could be higher," Jailani Farhad, spokesman for the governor of Herat province, said after visiting the scene.

During the blaze looters descended on the site, stealing goods that were being imported and exported across the border, Younus Qazi Zada, the head of the Herat Chamber of Commerce said.

"The catastrophe was much bigger than imagined," he said, adding: "Unfortunately, irresponsible people have looted a large number of goods." Qazi Zada said initial estimates were of "millions of dollars of losses".

Farhad added that investigators needed more time to examine the extent of the losses.

Videos posted on social media on Saturday night showed the towering fire and huge clouds of thick black smoke billowing into the sky.

An AFP photographer at the scene on Sunday said flames and smoke were still rising from the burned-out trucks.

Hundreds of people who say they are the owners of the trucks have gathered at a nearby police cordon, trying to get access.

Around 20 people were injured in the fire, according to Herat health officials.

The finance ministry said early findings suggested the blaze started in a tanker before quickly spreading and causing "heavy financial losses" -- including fuel, tankers and customs facilities.

A delegation from the capital Kabul will investigate.

Damage to power lines from the incident left large parts of Herat province without power on Sunday.

On Sunday, Afghan and Iranian fire services were at the scene extinguishing small remaining blazes.

Related Topics

Injured Afghanistan Kabul Fire Police Governor Iran Social Media Oil Herat SITE Chamber Border Gas Sunday Commerce From Million

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Rashid donates US$500,000 to Internatio ..

51 minutes ago

49,967 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

51 minutes ago

Dubai Future Accelerators seeks to find solutions ..

1 hour ago

FTA continues inspection in local markets to ensur ..

1 hour ago

First Abu Dhabi Bank acquires Egypt FRA Custody Li ..

1 hour ago

UAE receives Hope Probeâ€™s first image of Mars

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.