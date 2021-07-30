UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fire Destroys Brazil Film Archive

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 02:10 PM

Fire destroys Brazil film archive

Sao Paulo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :A film warehouse in Sao Paulo was partially destroyed by a fire Thursday just months after employees of the Cinemateca Brasileira had warned of such a disaster, accusing the government of deliberately neglecting the cultural institution.

Fifteen fire trucks and more than 50 firefighters battled the flames for over two hours, but were unable to save all of the cinematheque's warehouse, according to local television footage.

The fire started around 6 pm during maintenance work on the air conditioning system, the fire department said, adding that at least two rooms containing films and other files had been destroyed.

Fueled by the highly flammable acetate film material, the fire spread rapidly through the building housing over 2,000 film copies, according to local reports.

The warehouse that went up in flames was a secondary site and not the headquarters of the Cinemateca Brasileira, which boasts South America's largest film archive but has -- like many of Brazil's prized cultural collections -- been mired in allegations of poor government oversight.

Filmmakers, artists and employees have accused far-right President Jair Bolsonaro's government of "dismantling" the cinematheque.

In July 2020, the Sao Paulo public prosecutor's office filed a lawsuit alleging the Federal government had "abandoned" the institution and withheld resources, while questioning the absence of a manager to administer it. The following month, the cinematheque effectively ceased to function after 41 officials resigned.

Related Topics

Fire Film And Movies Poor Sao Paulo Brazil SITE July 2020 TV All Government Housing

Recent Stories

Czechs give extra holiday to vaccinated civil serv ..

19 minutes ago

Australian NBA star Baynes out of Olympics after b ..

19 minutes ago

Bitter words as British Rowing launches inquest af ..

20 minutes ago

KP Food Safety Authority gears up actions against ..

20 minutes ago

Japan's unemployment rate drops to 2.9 pct in June ..

20 minutes ago

500 schemes worth Rs 86980.253 million being launc ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.