UrduPoint.com

Fire Destroys Historic Philippine Post Office Building

Umer Jamshaid Published May 22, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Fire destroys historic Philippine post office building

Manila, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :A huge fire destroyed a historic post office in the Philippine capital Manila, injuring seven people, officials said Monday.

More than 80 fire trucks were sent to the decades-old landmark after the blaze broke out late Sunday, the Bureau of Fire Protection said.

Thick, black smoke billowed hundreds of metres into the sky as flames gutted the neo-classical Manila Central Post Office that overlooks the Pasig River.

It took firefighters more than seven hours to get the inferno under control.

"The whole building has burned down from the basement all the way to the fifth floor," Postmaster General Luis Carlos told DZBB radio.

The cause of the blaze was being investigated, he said.

Fire brigades from across the capital deployed personnel to fight the blaze. The damage bill is estimated at 300 million pesos ($5.4 million), the fire bureau said.

Six out of the seven people injured were firefighters.

Originally built in 1926, the post office was once considered the "grandest building" in Manila, according to its website.

It was destroyed in World War II as US forces recaptured the capital from Japanese occupation forces, and rebuilt in 1946.

The Philippine National Museum declared the building an "important cultural property" in 2018.

Letters, parcels and the postal agency's entire stamp collection were in the building and are likely destroyed, Carlos said.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Manila Sunday 2018 World War Post All From Million

Recent Stories

Govt’s tough decisions start yielding positive r ..

Govt’s tough decisions start yielding positive results: Ahsan

8 minutes ago
 UAE International Investors Council, Egyptian-Emir ..

UAE International Investors Council, Egyptian-Emirati Business Council sign MoU ..

17 minutes ago
 Imran Riaz Khan not found at any police station, I ..

Imran Riaz Khan not found at any police station, IGP tells LHC

20 minutes ago
 Fujairah Crown Prince attends World Cup Women&#039 ..

Fujairah Crown Prince attends World Cup Women&#039;s Epee final, honours winners

32 minutes ago
 Unleashing the Power of Innovation in Out-of-Home ..

Unleashing the Power of Innovation in Out-of-Home Advertising-- GroupM and Kinet ..

1 hour ago
 DEWA discusses collaboration with World Smart Sust ..

DEWA discusses collaboration with World Smart Sustainable Cities Organisation

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.