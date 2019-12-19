UrduPoint.com
Fire Destroys Singer Marc Anthony's Yacht In Miami

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 11:10 PM

Miami, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :A luxury yacht owned by Latin singer Marc Anthony was destroyed in an overnight fire in the Miami bay, the local fire department and US media reported Thursday.

Firefighters took two hours to control the blaze, but the 36.5 meter (120-foot) long yacht could not be saved, officials said.

It was unclear if anyone was aboard the "Andiamo" when it caught fire late Wednesday, but the Miami Fire Department said no one was injured.

Investigators were probing the origin of the blaze, which did not spread spread to nearby vessels, officials said.

The celebrity website TMZ said the yacht, valued at $7 million, had five cabins and sleeping accommodations for 12 people, as well as a jacuzzi, a barbecue, satellite tv, WiFi, and docking stations for jet skis.

The Latin crooner -- the onetime husband of singer and actress Jennifer Lopez -- often appeared on the ship with celebrity friends in pictures posted on his social media accounts.

According to TMZ, the yacht had been put up for sale, but still belonged to the singer.

