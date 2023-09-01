Fire engulfs illegal Johannesburg housing block killing 74

Johannesburg, Sept 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :A fire that ripped through a five-storey building taken over for illegal housing has killed 74 people including 12 children in central Johannesburg, South African authorities said Thursday.

Another 61 people were injured and received hospital treatment in what was one of the deadliest fires worldwide in recent years.

Bodies were discovered piled up at a security gate that was closed, preventing people from escaping the blaze, an official said.

Thembalethu Mpahlaza, the head of forensics services in Johannesburg's Gauteng province, said a total of 74 bodies were recovered, 24 female, 40 male, and 10 "burnt beyond recognition".

"We are having 12 children involved also in this tragedy," he said at a press conference.

City authorities said the municipality-owned, listed building in an economically depressed, crime-ridden area had been turned into illegal housing after being abandoned.

Most of those living there were foreigners, one resident said.

"I'm grateful to be alive, There was a lot of us running, trying to find the fire exit and a lot of people eventually died because of the smoke inhalation," said Kenny Bupe, a survivor caught up in the blaze while visiting a friend.

The 28-year-old told AFP he was in a group that managed to break open a locked fire escape gate and run to safety, while others "jumped out" of windows.

Blankets and sheets used for escape hung from the burned-out windows after the flames were put out.

Witnesses spoke of parents throwing their babies out into the street, hoping to save them.

"There were people catching the babies and there were also mattresses laid out for (them)," said Mac Katlego, 25, who lives across the street.

By Thursday evening, rescuers were wrapping up search operations before handing the scene over to police.