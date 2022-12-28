UrduPoint.com

Fire Erupted At An Iraqi Refinery Was Put Off, Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published December 28, 2022 | 12:30 PM

Fire Erupted at an Iraqi Refinery was Put off, Reports

BAGHDAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :-- Iraqi Civil Defense has successfully extinguished a fire that gutted parts of an oil refinery in the province of Erbil on Tuesday evening without causing human losses, it was reported.

Sirkot Karsh, the spokesman of the Civil Defense, said that, however, nine fuel reservoirs were affected and that an investigation into the incident, which lasted for hours, was launched to determine the reasons of what has happened. -

