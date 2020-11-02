Fire erupts burns down tents at Greek refugee camp

Samos, Greece, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :A fire broke out early on Monday in the refugee camp on earthquake hit Greece's Samos island burning down 15 tents, the Migration Ministry said.

The blaze started at 4:00 am local time and 21 firemen with seven vehicles battled for four hours to bring it under control.

There were no reports of injuries.

According to official figures, 4,200 people are sheltered at the Samos refugee camp where late September two more fires had broken out as a result of arson.

The south-Aegean island of Samos was hit by a powerful earthquake that shook the region on Friday and caused the death of two teenagers and severe damage to buildings. Sixty-nine people died in western Turkey.