UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fire Erupts Burns Down Tents At Greek Refugee Camp

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 11:30 AM

Fire erupts burns down tents at Greek refugee camp

Samos, Greece, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :A fire broke out early on Monday in the refugee camp on earthquake hit Greece's Samos island burning down 15 tents, the Migration Ministry said.

The blaze started at 4:00 am local time and 21 firemen with seven vehicles battled for four hours to bring it under control.

There were no reports of injuries.

According to official figures, 4,200 people are sheltered at the Samos refugee camp where late September two more fires had broken out as a result of arson.

The south-Aegean island of Samos was hit by a powerful earthquake that shook the region on Friday and caused the death of two teenagers and severe damage to buildings. Sixty-nine people died in western Turkey.

Related Topics

Fire Earthquake Turkey Vehicles Died Greece September Refugee

Recent Stories

WHO Director-General self-isolates after contact w ..

49 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 2 November 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Ajman Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Team allows r ..

10 hours ago

Burj Khalifa celebrates Algeria&#039;s National Da ..

10 hours ago

ADNOC headquarters lights up with Algerian flag fo ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.