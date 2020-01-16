UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fire Forces Closure Of Spanish Airport In Tourism Hotspot

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 02:10 AM

Fire forces closure of Spanish airport in tourism hotspot

Alicante, Spain, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :A fire broke out Wednesday on the roof of the airport in Alicante, a city on the eastern Mediterranean coast which is a tourism hotspot, forcing its closure to air traffic.

"The fire is under control but it has not been extinguished. Firefighters are continuing to work," a spokesman for Spanish airport operator Aena told AFP, adding the airport will remain closed to air traffic until noon on Thursday.

Ten flights which were due to land at Alicante were cancelled, as were 12 which were supposed to depart from the airport, he said.

Another four flights which were due to land at Alicante were diverted to other Spanish airports.

The flames were visible from inside the terminal, according to an AFP photographer at the scene.

Passengers and workers stood outside as dense smoke rose from the terminal building.

No one was injured and the authorities are still not sure what caused the fire.

The airport serves the eastern region of Valencia, which is home to several popular resorts such as Benidorm. It handled just under 14 million passengers last year, making it Spain's fifth busiest airport.

Aena recommended in a tweet that passengers contact their airline before heading to Alicante airport to see what the status of their flight was.

"We are coordinating with airlines. Consult your company to know if your flight is cancelled or will operate from an alternative airport," it said.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Company Traffic Alicante Valencia Spain From Million Airport

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Canadian PM&#039;s Phon ..

12 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from German ..

1 hour ago

UAE lights Burj Khalifa with #MatesHelpMates in di ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Algerian Minister of F ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives Algerian Minister of ..

2 hours ago

Historic French strike stunted growth: central ban ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.