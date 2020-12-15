UrduPoint.com
Fire In Russia's Nursing Home Kills 11

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 07:21 PM

Fire in Russia's nursing home kills 11

MOSCOW, Dec. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Eleven people died following a fire at a nursing home in Russia's Bashkortostan region, the local department of the Russian Emergencies Ministry said in a statement Tuesday.

A one-story wooden building caught on fire in the early hours Tuesday, where four people managed to independently evacuate the building before the arrival of firefighters, according to the statement.

The building was located in the village of Ishbuldino, about 1,400 km southeast of Moscow, and belonged to an independent nursing home facility that was registered as a non-profit organization, said the Investigative Committee of Bashkortostan.

The scene is currently being inspected.

The committee has opened a criminal investigation into possible negligence over the blaze.

