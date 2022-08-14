Fire kills 41 during mass in Cairo Copt church: officials

Cairo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :More than 40 people were killed in a blaze that broke out during a Sunday mass in a Coptic Christian church in a suburb of Egypt's capital Cairo, church officials said.

The blaze started for unknown reasons at the Abu Sifine church in the capital's northwestern, working-class district of Imbaba.

President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi declared on his Facebook page: "I have mobilized all state services to ensure that all measures are taken." Fire services later said the blaze had been brought under control.

The Egyptian Coptic Church reported "41 dead and 14 injured" citing "sources in the Ministry of Health", in a statement posted on its Facebook page.

The prosecutor's office said it had opened an investigation and sent a team to the scene to establish the cause of the blaze.

Copts are the largest Christian community in the middle East, making up at least 10 million of Egypt's 103 million people.