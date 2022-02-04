UrduPoint.com

Fire Put Out On Nigerian Oil Ship: Government

Faizan Hashmi Published February 04, 2022 | 07:40 PM

Fire put out on Nigerian oil ship: government

Lagos, Feb 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :A blaze caused by an explosion on an oil storage vessel sparking fears of an environmental disaster off Nigeria's southern Delta state has been brought under control, the government said Friday.

"The fire was stopped last night," Idris Musa, director of the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency told AFP by phone, adding an investigation team was scheduled to deploy to the scene over the weekend.

Despite being Africa's largest crude producer, accidents are frequent in Nigeria's oil and gas industry, although they usually occur on land.

Environment Minister Sharon Ikeazor described the incident as "worrisome" in a Tweet and said a cooperative of oil companies was responding at the scene "to protect (the) vulnerable ecosystem".

The fire aboard the FPSO Trinity Spirit -- a floating production, storage and offloading vessel -- started "following an explosion during the early hours of Wednesday," the operator, Shebah Exploration & Production Company Ltd (SEPCOL) said in a statement on Thursday.

It was unclear how much oil was stored at the time of the explosion and whether oil had started spilling into the waters.

Related Topics

Africa Fire Company Oil Nigeria Gas Government Industry

Recent Stories

LUMS Vice Chancellor named International Educator ..

LUMS Vice Chancellor named International Educator of the Year

41 minutes ago
 PSL 2022 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi ..

PSL 2022 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Will ..

2 hours ago
 Curious to Know What Fahad & Hania Have to Say Abo ..

Curious to Know What Fahad & Hania Have to Say About vivo’s V23e? Let’s Hear ..

2 hours ago
 Inflation has made many people mentally ill: Mian ..

Inflation has made many people mentally ill: Mian Zahid Hussain

4 hours ago
 Dubai Customs obtains ISO 26000 for 2nd time in a ..

Dubai Customs obtains ISO 26000 for 2nd time in a row

4 hours ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at UVAS

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at UVAS

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>